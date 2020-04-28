Motorsports could soon get the green light

LEAP OF FAITH: Gap Creek Moto owner Matt Window said he looks forward to reopening the ground, but needs the community to stay responsible for now.

SOUTHERN Downs racing enthusiasts have been given fresh hope by the State Government lifting their ban on recreational driving and motorsport, but track owners caution against getting hopes too high.

As part of this first rollback, people will be able to complete non-essential travel by car or motorcycle, but they must remain within 50km of their home and continue to observe strict social distancing measures.

Gap Creek Moto owner Matt Window said the easing restrictions won’t make a huge difference for his business and customers until he can take in more than a handful of riders at any one time.

“Unfortunately, because we still can’t have group gatherings, it doesn’t mean much because it won’t really be worth opening for two people,” Window said.

“As soon as we can have at least fifty people, it will be alright, but until then we have nothing.

We’d usually see at least 300 people for the weekend – we don’t have competitions, so it’s all just recreation and all different ages and levels of experience.”

The track owner said Gap Creek Moto had been closed since the end of March, with the coronavirus outbreak and its restrictions only capping off an incredibly tough year for the business.

“It was just picking back up after the fires at the Gap when we were closed for ages, and then it rained heaps which was good but also meant we still couldn’t be open,” Window said.

“Then there was this (virus) – it’s just been one thing after another.”

In a normal season, the grounds usually attract huge numbers of recreational riders from across the state and even northern New South Wales, meaning a lot of regulars have also lost the sense of community and friendships forged through the sport.

“It’s definitely nowhere near as enjoyable riding around on your own as it is riding with others,” Window said.

“It’s just me and my family here, so my partner and our two children.

But we have people messaging me every day wanting to come back, but at the moment we just can’t.”

Window said it would be a huge setback for Gap Creek Moto’s reopening, and the wider return of community sport, if social distancing and isolation measures were suddenly ignored.

“If a lot of people just take advantage of the relaxed rules and start travelling all over and spreading the virus again, then that would be the worst and push back us opening.

At the moment though, it has given us some hope – hopefully it won’t be six months anymore, it might only be the next month, and things can start getting back to normal.

We just need people to keep being responsible for a little bit longer – we’re ready to get things back underway as soon as they give the word.”