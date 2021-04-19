Menu
Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

by Rachael Rosel
19th Apr 2021 8:41 AM
Dashcam footage has captured the terrifying moment a child stepped out onto a highway and was almost hit by a car travelling just under 100km/h.

The footage was captured by Mitch Kuhne from the Gold Coast as he was travelling north on the highway near Bardia in NSW just before 8pm.

 

The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.
His car was travelling at 95km/h when all of a sudden a small child stepped out from the outside lane into the middle lane where Mr Kuhne's car was travelling in.

Mr Kuhne called the police immediately.

Once he recovered his dashcam footage, he called the police again to which they informed him the child had been found and was safe.

NSW police couldn't comment on the incident.

