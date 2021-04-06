Mourners gather for Melissa Caddick memorial service

Conwoman Melissa Caddick has been farewelled in a private memorial service, attended by only a handful of loved ones.

Ms Caddick's husband Anthony Kolletti led the small group of mourners out of the West Chapel at the Eastern Suburbs Cemetery in Matraville on Tuesday morning.

Behind him was Ms Caddick's parents, Barbara and Ted Grimley, her brother Adam Grimley and friends.

There is still no death certificate for the 49-year-old but The Daily Telegraph can reveal that the only part of Ms Caddick's body that has so far been found - her foot - has now been cremated.

Anthony Koletti and other family members at the memorial. Picture John Grainger

Anthony Koletti at the memorial for missing businesswoman Melissa Caddick. Picture John Grainger

Ms Caddick's foot washed up on an isolated south coast beach on February 21.

Her remains were located in an Asics running shoe and found on the sand by travellers to the region.

Despite this she is still classified as a missing person and an inquest into her disappearance and suspected death is likely to be held, but no date has yet been fixed.

Ms Caddick's relatives embraced as they arrived at the chapel about 10am, before spending more than an hour commemorating her life behind closed doors.

At the completion of the service Mr Koletti walked out alongside a funeral director.

She then accompanied him to his black Mercedes and helped to fit a large bouquet of red flowers into the car.

Melissa Caddick’s brother Adam Grimley (second from left) at the Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park. Picture: John Grainger

Friends and family attend a memorial for Melissa Caddick. Picture John Grainger

Ms Caddick's son has continued to spend most of his time living with his stepfather at the $7 million Dover Heights mansion she once called home.

However their time in the luxury house may be limited, with the Federal Court to consider whether it and other assets belonging to Ms Caddick should be sold off to payback investors whom she defrauded of $23 million.

Also in the sights of ASIC is the Edgecliff penthouse where Ms Caddick's parents live.

The elderly couple claim they own the apartment, despite it being under the financial con artist's name.

There's no suggestion of wrongdoing by any members of Ms Caddick's family.

ASIC has refused to speculate on whether she is dead and said it's priority is to seek the return of funds to investors "in the most efficient way possible."

They have tracked down 74 investors who lost $23 million by trusting the businesswoman that she was investing their life savings for them both herself and through her company Maliver Pty Ltd.

Instead she spent their money on flash overseas holidays, designer clothes and expensive but gaudy jewellery.

Then there was her eastern suburbs mansion, the Edgecliff penthouse where her parents live and an Aspen ski lodge. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Ms Caddick's family.

Melissa Caddick and Anthony Koletti before her disappearance.

Melissa Caddick’s older brother Adam Grimley appeals for information about her disappearance. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission recently dropped 38 criminal charges against Ms Caddick which included not holding a financial services licence, 19 counts of falsely holding out that she had a financial services licence and 18 counts of dishonest conduct relating to providing financial services.

The long awaited Federal Court hearing was scheduled for April 7 and 8, but corporate cop ASIC has now requested more time to allow them to untangle her complex financial affairs.

New dates have now been set down for June 29 and 30.

The Dover Heights home where Melissa Caddick and her husband Anthony Koletti lived. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley



