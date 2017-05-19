17°
Move to protect Warwick history

Sophie Lester
| 19th May 2017 7:53 AM
PASSION TO PRESERVE: Warwick amateur historian Graham Gillam has applied to have the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates added to the Heritage Register.
PASSION TO PRESERVE: Warwick amateur historian Graham Gillam has applied to have the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates added to the Heritage Register. Sophie Lester

A PASSIONATE amateur historian is behind a push to have one of the Rose City's most talked-about historic structures added to the Heritage Register.

Southern Downs Regional Council was forced to stall on a decision as to whether the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates were moved from Leslie Park after an application was made to have the gates heritage-listed.

That application was made by Warwick local Graham Gillam.

The entirety of Leslie Park is included on the Heritage Register but Mr Gillam said the gates themselves should be classified.

"I made the application because they should be on the heritage register,” he said.

"I don't want to say anything more on it now until the decision is made by the State Government because I don't want to jeopardise anything.”

Mr Gillam said the Queensland Heritage Council was expected to make a decision on the heritage status in July or August.

Last month, he argued for the gates to remain in Leslie Park.

The Southern Downs Residents' Action Group plans to make an application for more local structures to be added to the register.

Action Group secretary Andrew Gale said the group was awaiting public submissions for them to include in an application.

"We've decided to do this in the wake of the demolition of the play-shed at Swanfels Pioneers Memorial Park,” Mr Gale said.

To view Mr Gillam's application, go to qld.gov.au/ environment/ land/heritage

