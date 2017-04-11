Move to Warwick helps grow a new venture

LUCRATIVE EUCALYPTS: Jaye and Alana Gray out and about in the native tree farm which is a blossoming business for the family.

AN UNLIKELY business has bloomed from a move to the Warwick district from out west.

After relocating from St George, Jaye Gray found success in selling the native foliage from the family's tree farm halfway between Yangan and the Rose City.

"We bought the native tree farm out on the Warwick Yangan Rd about 15 months ago,” Mrs Gray said.

"We moved in for the kids to go to high school and the business has only just started taking off.

"A lot of florists and businesses around town are really liking the grey foliage, it seems to be coming into fashion quite a bit more now.

"It's a very new business but we're selling to florists in Brisbane and Toowoomba and have a handful of businesses around Warwick now.”

Jaye collecting bunches of native foliage to sell to local businesses and florists. Sophie Lester

Unlike traditional flowers that wilt within days, native plants like eucalypts can keep for slightly longer.

Mrs Gray said she had started supplying for weddings and other events as well as regular clients.

She said there were a few varieties growing on the four-hectare property that were attractive to buyers.

"We have the nutty gum and the cinerea, which is often referred to as the silver dollar gum and a few other natives which seem to be quite popular,” Mrs Gray said.

"We've also got horses and chooks on the property.

"My husband Lyndon and I both grew up on rural properties and he's continued to travel out west as a rural contractor since we moved to Warwick, so it's always been something I've wanted to get back into.”

The farm had been set up by previous owners, but Mrs Gray said it had not been used commercially until the family bought the property.

"The farm was already fairly well established but we've just finished planting 160 new trees,” she said.

"We've just been busy replacing lost trees and increasing our stock to revive the farm a bit.

"We've probably got 300 to 400 trees now so it's becoming quite a big operation.

"I order trees from the Mole Station Native Nursery at Tenterfield - they take about three or four months to grow up and then we drive down with our trailer to collect them.

"This year we've had a great season with all the rain which has really helped the farm to thrive.”

Mrs Gray said daughter Alana and son Carl sometimes helped out in the garden.

"It's something they like helping me with,” she said.

"I usually sell them in a mixed bunch but sometimes people just want all of one of the varieties.

"It's been really interesting because everyone has their different tastes.

"A lot of our business has just been from word of mouth so it's been spreading quite organically for us.”

For more information or inquiries, phone Jaye on 0427577191.