Movie star linked to power couple split

America’s No. 1 sporting power couple officially called it quits after two years and now a Hollywood star has been thrown into the mix.

America’s No. 1 sporting power couple officially called it quits after two years and now a Hollywood star has been thrown into the mix.

After two years as America's No. 1 sporting power couple, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick called it quits.

The pair, first linked in 2018, confirmed the ending of their relationship after rumblings began to emerge on Thursday.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But now rumours have begun to fly around following the split, linking Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Rodgers to a Hollywood star.

Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram before no-showing a recent charity golf event that Rodgers participated in. As of Saturday, Rodgers still follows Patrick on Instagram.

Rodgers had previously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years before they called it quits in April 2017 and now he has been linked to actress Shailene Woodley.

The rumours between the duo began circulating after sports gossip blog TerezOwens cited a tip from one of its readers: "Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe."

Woodley, 28, rose to fame when she starred alongside George Clooney in The Descendants, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

No official confirmation on why Rodgers and Patrick split has been announced, just that the pair are "no longer together" and no confirmation has been received linking Rodgers to Woodley.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are preparing for the 2020 NFL season which the league expects to start on time in mid-September, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally published as Movie star linked to power couple split