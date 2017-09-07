Moving forward from awards first win

STILL beaming from their Business Excellence Awards win, Catalyst Accounting and Tax have already set their sights on having more of an impact in the Warwick community

Owner Jane Pollard said the win was a lovely surprise.

"A great little token of recognition that we're doing something right,” she said.

"Overall it was a fabulous night, the venue looked amazing, the band was great and my husband Allan and I had a wonderful time, capped off with a win in the Professional Services category.”

As Warwick Chamber of Commerce president, Mrs Pollard said she was well aware of how much work went into putting on the night.

"We're very proud of everyone who was involved and after speaking with the Mayor, we are confident she was very impressed with proceedings, so much so she wants to use it as a launch to do more in the region,” she said.

Mrs Pollard said the event was a must on the Warwick calendar.

"These sorts of awards nights are very important for a small business community like ours,” she said.

"They raise the standard of excellence, they raise the town's profile and awareness of what Warwick has on offer.

"Just because we're in a small town it doesn't mean we can't match the big players.

"And it's definitely important to get together and congratulate each other, work together and move forward together.”

Mrs Pollard said she put their category win down to the work they do in-house and with their clientele.

"We never stop training,” she said.

"My staff are all currently studying and we're constantly updating our skills and knowledge of our accounting software.

"We have all the necessary measures in place for ongoing improvement.

"I'm very proud of the team and excited for the future.”