Mowing at wrong time could see Warwick residents fined

If you like to mow early on a Sunday, you could be in for a shock.

WARWICK residents could be fined for mowing the lawn at the wrong time.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has issued a warning on their Facebook page overnight with links to air, noise and water pollution laws for the region.

Noise pollution laws covers such possible nuisances as tools and machinery, barking dogs, air conditioning units, building site work, venues and outdoor events.

For example, residents could receive a fine if noise from tools and machinery (including mowers and power tools) is audible at an affected premises between the following hours:

7pm to 7am - Monday to Saturday

7pm to 8am - Sundays or public holidays.

If a barking dog is causing a problem the council recommends residents talk to their neighbour as they may not be aware that their dog is barking or that their dog's barking is bothering other residents.

If the barking persists after a week or two, speak to the neighbour again to provide feedback.

If your neighbour is unapproachable or does not agree that a problem exists, residents are urged to contact council for further advice or contact the dispute resolution centre for a free mediation service to work through the issue.

The council website says dust from building works, noise from various sources, offensive odours and other types of pollution can not only be a nuisance to neighbours and interfere with daily activities, it can also affect people's health.

The website says neighbours may not be aware they are causing a nuisance. The best way to resolve such issue with a neighbour, is to approach them with your concerns and try and work together to resolve the problem. If this doesn't work after a period of time, you can raise the issue with Council or the appropriate authority.

The website goes on to say unless an incident is causing serious environmental harm, the council's first response is generally to educate the complainant and the person being complained about by sending an information letter to both parties.

If the problem continues after the education process, the complaint will be further investigated.

For all the information surrounding noise, air and water pollution and residents obligations, rights and methods of complaint go to http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/living-here/our-environment/environmental-services/environmental-pollution