MP backs royal commission into veterans’ suicide

Member for Southern Downs James Lister throws weight behind the Federal Government’s announcement of a royal commission into veterans’ suicides. Picture: file

Member for Southern Downs James Lister throws weight behind the Federal Government’s announcement of a royal commission into veterans’ suicides. Picture: file

Member for the Southern Downs James Lister has welcomed the Federal Government's royal commission into veterans' suicides, but argued for a number of conditions over fears of a "witch hunt".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the inquiry on Monday in response to mounting calls from the ex-service community after a rising suicide toll.

Mr Morrison said the commission would examine all aspects of the Australian Defence Force, including those still at risk of suicide, and take 12 to 18 months to complete.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription now for big rewards

"I hope it will be a healing process. I hope it will be a process by which veterans and families can find some comfort," he said.

"It's not just about the great risk that our Defence Force personnel are put at when they engage in those deployments."

The announcement was met with some constructive feedback from the Southern Downs MP, who argued for several conditions he believed would be necessary to avoid the commission turning into a "witch hunt".

These included terms of reference that would enable a "free and full investigation", no limitations on who may be called as a witness, minimal grounds upon which a witness may be excused from testifying, and granting leave to counsel to appear or examine witnesses.

"As a veteran myself, I welcome reports that the Federal Government will be instigating a royal commission into veterans' suicides," Mr Lister said.

"But I want to see more details on the identity of commissioners, commission powers, and terms of reference before I make my final assessment.

"I don't want to see a witch hunt - but I do want instances and patterns of failure to be identified, leading to meaningful recommendations which will save and enhance veterans' lives in future."

The inquiry comes after the Federal Government appointed a commissioner to look into veteran suicides on an ongoing basis in December last year, which Mr Morrison said at the time was better than a "one-off" commission.

RELEVANT NEWS:

Meet the journalists of the Warwick Daily News

Six rushed to hospital after gas leak at Warwick workplace

Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era