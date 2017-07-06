MP calls for end to energy crisis

David Littleproud is calling on the Queensland Government to reverse the trend of skyrocketing energy costs across the state.

MARANOA MP David Littleproud says vulnerable Australians will be the hardest hit if unrealistic renewable energy targets are favoured over addressing sky-high energy prices.

Mr Littleproud said skyrocketing energy prices needed urgent attention from the State Government.

"Queensland Labor's reckless rush to increase renewable energy from its current level of 4% to 50%, within six short years, will hurt Maranoa jobs and increase electricity prices for our most vulnerable," he said.

"Just last week the Queensland Energy Minister blamed farmers for high energy prices as Queensland's electricity prices rise faster than anywhere else in Australia."

"It doesn't matter if you're a senior, family or small business owner - sky-high energy prices hurt us all and we see through Labor's flawed rush towards renewables as wind costs around $140MWh, solar is $100MWh against coal which is only $40MWh."

The latest Census data revealed Maranoa's median weekly household income is $355 below the national average, data which Mr Littleproud said was evidence that the average taxpayer couldn't keep pace with Labor's "power price mismanagement."

Mr Littleproud said the Coalition Federal Government was putting pressure on reducing electricity prices and called on Queensland Labor to not plunge the state into darkness.

"For too long the Qld Government has been milking the system. It's now time to wean the coffers off state-owned electricity companies where 47% of the household power bill is made up of distribution costs, flowing back to the Qld Government as dividends," he said.

"Nationally we've seen Labor close coal-fired power stations without any attempts being made to replace them with other sources of reliable baseload power.

"The Coalition proposes new high-efficient, low emission coal-fired power stations which cost $2.2 billion each - considerably less than $3 billion of subsidies handed out in renewable subsidies each year.

"I believe energy security is an opportunity for Maranoa to become a hub with boundless opportunities provided by both private sector and government investment, in terms of jobs and wealth."