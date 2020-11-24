Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

MP defends claims masks and lockdowns don't work

by Matt Taylor
23rd Nov 2020 7:56 AM | Updated: 24th Nov 2020 8:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Standing next to the federal science minister, Dawson MP George Christensen has defended social media comments that "masks and lockdowns don't work."

Mr Christensen last night took to Facebook linking to an article by the American Institute for Economic Research which highlighted studies that show no gain in virus management from lockdowns.

He linked to the article alongside comments, "masks and lockdowns don't work."

Speaking from the Australian Institue of Marine science in Townsville, Mr Christensen defended the post saying there is now a "question over the efficacy" of complete lockdowns in Australia.

 

Member for Dawson George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Member for Dawson George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

"I refer to, on my Facebook last night, an actual scientific study published in a medical journal, that involved the US marine Corp which had heavy lockdowns, and still showed that despite those heavy lockdowns, there was transmission of COVID-19," he said.

"(This is) not my opinion, it's a fact.

"There is question over the democratic right and human rights when it comes to lockdowns and whether government's such as in Victoria should've done what they've done."

Science Minister Karen Andrews would not be drawn on the controversy, saying it's important as Australians to focus on "doing the right thing, doing the best thing we possibly can" against COVID-19.

 

 

matthew.taylor5@news.com.au

Originally published as MP claims masks and lockdowns don't work beside science minister

More Stories

coronavirus covid face masks george christensen masks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Traumatic’: Dad’s futile bid to save his angels

        Premium Content ‘Traumatic’: Dad’s futile bid to save his angels

        News A man tried in vain to rescue two of his children from the semi-submerged family car after a dam crash tragedy near Beaudesert.

        Time to open: Business leader joins COVID chorus

        Premium Content Time to open: Business leader joins COVID chorus

        News Qld border reopening: John Wagner on why hard closures need to end

        REVVED UP: Calls for Warwick burnout pad heat up

        Premium Content REVVED UP: Calls for Warwick burnout pad heat up

        News Demand for a legal way to combat Warwick’s hooning problem is increasing, though...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites