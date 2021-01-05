Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

MP Colin Boyce reveals plan to leave Callide seat for another

Peta McEachern
5th Jan 2021 1:42 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Callide MP Colin Boyce announced plans to leave his long-running seat for green pastures in Flynn, come 2022.

On Tuesday, January 5, Mr Boyce said he plans to nominate for the candidate preselection in the coming years after current Federal MP Ken O'Dowd retires.

Mr Boyce, who lives at Taroom within the electorate, said the Mining, Resource and Agricultural sectors are critical to the ongoing prosperity of Australia.

"The federal seat of Flynn is primarily reliant on these industries and should I become the LNP candidate for Flynn, I will be advocating this point however I can," he said.

Mr Boyce currently holds the state seat of Callide for the LNP which he won with a comfortable 15.8 per cent margin at the recent state election.

"Obviously, should I become the candidate for Flynn, I will have to stand down from the seat of Callide," he said.

callide mp colin boyce queenslander

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs artists secure slice of $4.2M funding

        Premium Content Southern Downs artists secure slice of $4.2M funding

        News Got a cracker project idea or looking for your next gig? Here’s how you can get in on the action!

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        LOOKING FORWARD: Leaders reveal hopes for 2021

        Premium Content LOOKING FORWARD: Leaders reveal hopes for 2021

        News Some of the Southern Downs’ biggest influencers share their plans to make this year...

        'Kill yourself': Man to cops who shook his energy drinks

        Premium Content 'Kill yourself': Man to cops who shook his energy drinks

        News The man sprayed Warwick police with an abusive tirade after they manhandled the...