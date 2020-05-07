MP ’gives as good as he gets’, announces re-election bid

SEEKING TO CONTINUE: Southern Downs State Member James Lister hopes to be re-elected for another term.

SOUTHERN Downs State Member James Lister has announced he will run for re-election in October.

The self-described “fearless and inexhaustible” representative said his priorities would remain the same if elected for another term in office: Understanding the concerns of his constituents, and making sure their voices are heard in Brisbane.

Of those concerns, coronavirus was “no doubt” at the top of the list.

“Economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will be front and centre in the coming campaign,” Mr Lister said.

“People in our electorate have made huge sacrifices in the fight against coronavirus. Jobs and ... small businesses have taken a huge hit on the back of drought and fires.

“I want the state government to get serious about getting our economic future back on track in the post-coronavirus world.”

Mr Lister said the LNP has a four-stage plan to systematically lift restrictions on business, public amenities and travel as soon as medical advice permits.

In a previous interview with political rival Labour member Joel Richters, Mr Richters said it was “time for change” and suggested Mr Lister had been “unable to deliver” on promises of infrastructure.

On this point, Mr Lister disagrees.

“I have fought very hard to secure water infrastructure in Southern Downs, and I have led the charge to maintain the state government’s attention on our drought challenges,” he said.

I have worked closely with Vic Pennisi, local farmers and small businesses to represent our needs and to ensure that the people of our electorate aren’t disadvantaged, or stiffed with the price of unrealistic and uncosted projects like the pipeline from Toowoomba.”

Mr Lister said advocating for the region while in opposition to the governing party required hard work, but he remained undeterred.

“Whoever is in power gets to hold the state government’s chequebook, and I have used and will continue to use all means available to me to fight for our local interests regardless of who is in power.”

“I give as good as I get for the good of Southern Downs. If I am re-elected, that will continue.”