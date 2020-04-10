MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

HOMEBOUND: Working from home has allowed Southern Downs MP James Lister to spend more time helping his wife Belinda with the homeschooling of their two sons Jeremy and William.

THE Easter long weekend has been deemed as the ”make or break” for our region, as health officials sit nervously hoping the community abides by the social distancing restrictions in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

That’s not the case for Southern Downs MP James Lister, who said he has all the faith in our community to take responsibility and do the right thing.

“While some Queenslanders do the wrong thing, most people in our neck of the woods are practical enough to understand the restrictions and only go out to get food and essentials,” Mr Lister said.

“My thoughts and sympathies go out to the very many people particularly workers and small businesspeople who are having a very tough time at the moment.

“We will get through this and I am here to make sure that people’s expectations and concerns are communicated to the state government, whether parliament is sitting or not,” he said.

With no new confirmed cases in our health region yesterday for the fourth time this week, Darling Downs health officials took to their Facebook page and said this is definitely a step in the right direction.

“Easter is usually a time for public celebrations, gathering with family and friends or for travelling, but this year is different,” the page stated.

“This year Easter needs to be spent in your home.”

Out of the 41 confirmed cases among the region, 19 of those have recovered.

Queensland confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus yesterday afternoon, raising the state total to 953.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said if the social distancing restrictions hadn’t of come into play when they did, the outcome would have been very different.

“We must comply with the laws to make sure our loved ones don’t die,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I have to be very stark about this. The initial modelling was that if we didn’t flatten the curve over 30,000 Queenslanders could have lost their lives,” she said.