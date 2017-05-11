22°
News

MP supports plan to stop welfare abuse

Sophie Lester
| 10th May 2017 9:36 PM
David Littleproud Federal Member for Maranoa
David Littleproud Federal Member for Maranoa Michael Nolan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WHOPPING $164.1billion social security and welfare budget comes with tight new measures to ensure the payments are not misused.

From July 2018, people receiving welfare will be subject to a demerit point-based system that could strip payments from non-compliant jobseekers for up to a month.

The Coalition said the strict policy would crack down on about 100,000 people who continually failed mutual obligation requirements.

From January 1 next year, 5000 New Start or Youth Allowance recipients will also be selected for random drug testing.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the measures would ensure people addicted to drugs would be able to get the help they need and prevent taxpayer dollars from being spent on illegal activities.

"If you're affected by drugs, you're obviously not making good decisions so that's why this new drug-testing regime - and other jobseeker compliance measures - is integral in this overhaul of our welfare system, as outlined in last night's Budget,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Hard-working Australians don't expect their tax dollars to fund a welfare recipient's drug habit and this Coalition government will ensure our welfare system provides strong incentives for people to tackle any barrier which stand in their way when looking for a job.”

The 2017/18 budget has also included additional measures to help lower income Australians.

Pensioners affected by the asset test change will have their pensioner concession card reinstated, allowing an extra 92,000 people to access discounts such as subsidised hearing services.

The Medicare levy low-income threshold will increase so low-income tax payers such as singles, seniors and pensioners remain exempt.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  auspol federal budget pensioners social security warwick community welfare

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

MP supports plan to stop welfare abuse

MP supports plan to stop welfare abuse

'Dole bludgers' to face drugs testing, demerit points under new budget measure

Allora State School celebrates 150th anniversary

REWIND: Robyn Westerman, Rachael Heritage, Brett Hay and Lea-ann Weier in period costume ready to conduct tours.

Education reaches a major milestone in Southern Downs town

Stanthorpe smoke tests to find sewerage network faults

News

Council to smoke test in Stanthorpe after sewage spill

Records on new Morgan Park surface

WINNER: Stan Adler took his 1976 Porsche 911 to four wins and third place in Historic Production Sports Car races at the Autumn Historic Warwick racing at Morgan Park.

Lap records were broken at the Historic Racing Car Club meet

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Vintage vehicles touring Southern Downs

VINTAGE ENTHUSIASTS: Alvis Car Club members Tony Hannam, Heather Goldsmith and Bruce Jorss chatting about the rare vintage cars at the static display in Leslie Park.

Alvis Car Club brings rally to the region

Ford pins hopes on Escort in Autumn Historics

RACING: Garry Ford will compete in this weekend's Autumn Historics.

More than 140 drivers to compete in Warwick

Superheroes returning for 1500m criterium in Pentath-run

The Voyage Fitness Superheroes Race will be a feature of the 2017 Daily News Pentath-run on May 20-21.

Records going as runners rush to nominate for Daily News Pentath-run

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Lifestyle Close To Warwick

L27 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

2 1 $425,000

Neat 2 bedroom renovated cottage on approximately 32 acres just 10 minutes from Warwick's centre. One of the bedrooms has built-in cupboards, open plan kitchen and...

Renovated Colonial Close to School

140 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This 3 bedroom timber home has been tastefully renovated throughout with new kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings. Open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with north...

City Views

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Enjoy the views over Warwick city from the spacious north facing family room and dining area. This modern 4 bedroom executive home is located in Banksia Gardens...

Immaculate Family Home on 1 Acre Block

17-19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $695,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $415,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!