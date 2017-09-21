MP: 'Time to go back to the drawing board' on Inland Rail

THE Gowrie to Yelarbon route of the Inland Rail is "so fatally flawed" that Australian Rail Track Corporation needs to go back to the drawing board, according to Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg.

Mr Springborg's calls come off the back of well-attended Inland Rail community meetings in Southbrook and Millmerran at the weekend, and a Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Senate estimates hearing on Monday which revealed there have been no up-to-date costings of the Government's preferred route, and no detail on how the line was going to cross the Condamine flood plain.

Mr Springborg said he was unimpressed with the little amount of detail provided at the weekend's meetings, as well as "how many gaps there are in what is being proposed".

"You would think that if you'd convinced the Federal Government this is the preferred alignment... they would have done a lot more work than this and be able to answer basic questions," he said.

"It is completely unfathomable as to how this could have happened."

An Australian Rail Track Corporation spokesperson said the Federal Government selected a preferred corridor precisely so that engineering solutions can be progressed and further studies undertaken as part of the EIS process.

Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg. Liana Turner

Mr Springborg said he accepted that as a landholder, he would be marginally impacted by the preferred route and was okay with that.

"My concern is when it goes from there through Millmerran up to Toowoomba," he said.

"What they should do is get on with further engineering and construction work around other sections of the route and take their time to get the Yelarbon to Toowoomba section right.

"I will continue to support the principal of this line, I've always said... I could be convinced by good science or proper transparent process, but we haven't had full disclosure of facts and frankly I cannot support what they've put before us because it's got so many holes in it."

Federal Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester announced the government's preferred Inland Rail route in September.

"The Government has chosen this route because: as much as possible it uses existing rail corridors; it goes past Wellcamp Airport, which didn't exist in 2010 when the original route was considered; and it is significantly more economically viable option than the alternative routes," he said at the time.

"The final design will be subject to an extensive State government planning and approvals process, which will work through questions about technical and environmental aspects."

