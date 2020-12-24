Mr Marbellouz heads south for Warwick feature

Mr Marbellouz will head to Warwick for the Magic Millions County Cup Qualifier. Photo: Bev Lacey

RACING: Keen Warwick racegoers will get the chance to witness one of Toowoomba’s best sprinters in the flesh.

Kevin Kemp has found the Magic Millions Country Cup Qualifier Open Handicap (1200m) at Allman Park as the right race for Mr Marbellouz to get back into the winner’s circle.

The gelding’s lofty rating has meant quality events in the city have been his only option, but now the chance has presented to end his run of nine outs.

The seven-year-old has also been nominated for the Listed Magic Millions Falvelon Quality (1200m) at Eagle Farm, however Kemp said he would opt for the trip down the New England Hwy instead.

“He’s got the wins under his belt,” Kemp said.

“It makes it hard in Brisbane with all the better ones down there.

“He’s got a nice draw (barrier four) and that’s the right alley to be in the first three.

“Looking at the race, ideally he’d sit forward and be able to finish off strong.

“He wasn’t that far away at his last start in town. Those races are getting a bit stronger now.

“He hasn’t had a win for a while, so it can be good to race in a little lesser company, although there are still some good horses there.”

Mr Marbellouz has been given 63kg for the event, however will drop three kilos after the claim of Ty Wheeler.

Earlier in the program, Kemp is hoping Linthorpe Lad can break through at start two in the QTIS Three-Year-Old Maiden Handicap (1200m).

The gelding was impressive on debut in running third behind Orson and Shotgun Sonny at Clifford Park.

“He had his first run the other day and he looks very promising,” he said.

“He found the line very well. He’s not a big horse so we’ll take the claim.”

Bel Beau rounds out Kemp’s runners in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1500m) after a string of placings in Toowoomba.

“He’s an honest horse,” he said.

“He keeps running a really good race. It’s a bit of a tricky gate (barrier 11), but we’ll go forward and hopefully he can run a race.”

The six-race program at Allman Park commences at 1.08pm, with the final event to jump at 4.27pm.

METRO WATCH

Niccanova heads the list of Toowoomba chances at Eagle Farm, contesting the Listed $200,000 Bernborough Plate (1600m).

The seven-year-old ran on nicely from near the tail of the field last weekend to finish sixth behind Soxagon in the Lough Neagh Stakes.

Tregea has won the last two runnings of the race, with Niccanova claiming victory last year and Bergerac in 2018.

Matt Kropp pair Aliraaj and Mt Mort Shark will contest the Group 3 Grand Prix Stakes (2200m).



