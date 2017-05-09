Mt Gordon boys building skills and friendship

GOOD BUDDIES: Mt Gordon campus students Jadein Martin (back left) and Tristyn Bibby (back right) with Central State School principal Christine Dolley and school captains Ryan Callow (front left) and Charlotte Jamieson (front left) with a buddy bench.

STUDENTS from Warwick State High School's Mt Gordon campus and members of the Warwick Rotary Club have been hard at work providing a unique answer to bullying in local schools.

Together they designed and constructed the 'buddy bench', a place for kids in need to get help or find a friend.

Mark Fowler, a teacher at Mt Gordon campus, said the benches were being delivered to all state primary schools in town.

"The idea behind the buddy bench is that if a student sits on the bench, they're in need of a friend - they need someone to talk to,” he said.

"The other kids will recognise this kid needs a buddy and go and have a chat to them.

"The big thing for us was that Rotary Warwick wanted to get behind this project to make sure the young people in town had an outlet to voice their concerns and worries that wasn't an adult.

"It's so important to have a buddy or a mate there to talk to, someone their age to lend a hand and some peer support.”

There are 12 boys attending the Mt Gordon campus and in between lessons they work on projects like the buddy benches.

"It's been really great for our boys,” Mr Fowler said.

"They've done a great job alongside our teacher aide Lex Brackin in constructing these chairs.

"And it's given them the opportunity to think about the principle behind it all - friendship, respect and caring for others.”

Mr Fowler said he had no doubt the project had made an impact on the boys.

"It was a great lesson in teaching tolerance, respect and the need for healthy relationships,” he said.

"All of which are the pillars of our positive behaviour learning.

"We've talked about the problem of bullying in schools and that it usually happens to those who don't have too many friends.

"The boys could see the value in building a place for people who need a friend.”

The timber for the benches was supplied by Ralph Affleck from Legume, and Rotary member and businessman Norm Betts stamped the benches with the WSHS and Rotary Club logos.

The Mt Gordon team is making 12 benches, eight of which are finished.

Central State School principal Christine Dolley said the buddy benches were a great initiative.

"It looks fantastic and carries a great message,” she said.