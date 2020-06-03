Multiple crews intercept erratic Cunningham Highway driver

ERRATIC DRIVE: The motorist drove almost 40km before he was pulled over by police.

A MOTORIST travelling from Brisbane to Warwick was pulled over yesterday afternoon by Warwick police after he was caught dangerously driving on the busy Cunningham Highway.

At 2pm, police received calls that a white 4WD was “driving erratically” just over Cunningham’s Gap at Clumber.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, multiple crews arrived at the scene and intercepted the man at Gladfield.

Officer-in-charge Shane Reid said police attended on the basis of an alleged medical condition or drink driving incident.

The motorist was issued with a careless driving penalty.