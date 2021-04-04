Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Multiple people injured in boat explosion

by Caroline Schelle
4th Apr 2021 6:55 PM
The boat exploded at Dangar Island on the Hawkesbury. Picture: 7News
The boat exploded at Dangar Island on the Hawkesbury. Picture: 7News

Five people have suffered "significant" burn injuries after a horror boat explosion on Easter Sunday in NSW.

The boat exploded near Dangar Island on the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney just after 5pm.

The burns suffered by people on the boat were ‘significant’. Picture: 7News
The burns suffered by people on the boat were ‘significant’. Picture: 7News

 

Firefighters arrived quickly on scene and discovered there was a small boat "totally involved" in flames.

Rural Fire Service volunteers treated five patients for "significant" burns while paramedics were en route.

A number of people have been injured in the explosion. Picture: 7News
A number of people have been injured in the explosion. Picture: 7News

They were assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW crews who worked to extinguish the boat fire.

"We've got some HAZMAT crews en route as well because there will be a fuel spill associated with the boat," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Luke Unsworth told NCA NewsWire.

"This is quite a significant event having five people with significant burn is a significant event."

Originally published as Multiple people injured in boat explosion

More Stories

boat explosion editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        Premium Content WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        News ‘He literally is the best thing that’s happened to our little lives’: Find out which adorable Warwick pup scored top dog in our Cutest Dog competition!

        One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        News Queensland has recorded one new case in quarantine

        INSIDE LOOK: Longstanding Warwick mechanic to expand

        Premium Content INSIDE LOOK: Longstanding Warwick mechanic to expand

        News The exciting Rose City development would see the business increase Industrial...

        GALLERY: Warwick residents celebrate Easter with crafty markets

        Premium Content GALLERY: Warwick residents celebrate Easter with crafty...

        News PHOTOS GALORE: Rose City shoppers delight in return to Easter markets.