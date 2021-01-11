Mum almost loses hundreds to Warwick rental scam

Screenshots of the confusing exchange between Ms Simpson and the alleged scammer.

Screenshots of the confusing exchange between Ms Simpson and the alleged scammer.

ONE househunter is calling Warwick renters to be vigilant after an online scam almost duped her out of more than $1000.

Allora resident Liz Simpson was urgently looking for Warwick properties to rent so she could move closer to her sick dad when she came upon what seemed to be the perfect find on Facebook.

However, she soon realised the Warwick property was not everything it seemed.

“The person told us the house number and we went past there, and my husband went ‘there’s only 11, there’s no 13,” Mrs Simpson said.

“Then we went to our aunty who looked it up on Google maps and we realised the backyard she sent didn’t match the picture of the house.”

When Mrs Simpson inquired further, the alleged landlord assured her there was a number 13 and meanwhile continued sending her photos of the neighbouring property.

“When I messaged them back and asked if I could have the keys and a look inside I heard nothing back,” she said.

Screenshots of the conversation reveal the alleged landlord skirting around price details and asking Mrs Simpson to “just look from outside” when she pushed for an inspection.

Screenshots of the confusing exchange between Mrs Simpson and the alleged scammer.

A shocked Mrs Simpson went to warn the community on social media, only to find she wasn’t the only one duped by the ad.

“There is definitely something fishy about it,” she said.

“She didn’t even ask for references.”

Mrs Simpson was worried other Warwick residents could easily fall for the hoax and lose hundreds, just weeks after Christmas.

“It’s just a warning to be aware,” she said.

“We’re lucky we didn’t give our money away but if it happens again, go to the police.”

It isn’t the first time a scam of this nature has circulated Warwick, with a real estate agent in August last year stating a similar fake ad robbed her landlords of their identity and left unexpecting tenants hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

If you believe you have been scammed, file a report through Queensland Police ‘Cybercrime’ system or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.