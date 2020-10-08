Mum caught in sex act as baby dies in car

Police claim baby McKinley Garner was inside the hot car for nearly four hours while her mother was in bed, high on drugs.

A newborn baby has died after being left in a hot car in the United States, with her mother accused of being high on drugs at the time.

An eyewitness told police that on September 2 she had walked in on Megan Dauphin masturbating in bed and asked her where her daughter McKinley Garner was, court documents seen by dailymail.com allege.

Dauphin exclaimed "Oh my God" and leapt out of bed to go to her car, where she discovered McKinley inside, the documents claim.

The two-month-old had been inside the car, where temperatures reached 32 C, for nearly four hours and was pronounced dead by paramedics after they tried to perform CPR on the infant.

Baby McKinley died in September. Picture: Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe McKinley was left inside the car from 9.15am to 1pm, with Dauphin meeting up with her boyfriend at 9am that morning in a carpark to get cigarettes.

Dauphin was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Police had previously executed a search warrant on Dauphin's home in Panama City, Florida where they found drug paraphernalia.

Inside her bathroom, authorities allege they found pipes that had marijuana and methamphetamine residue.

Dauphin has been charged with aggravated manslaughter. Picture: Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Police also found a vibrator on her bedside table as well as food and bottles for a baby that had gone off.

A friend of Dauphin has since alleged the 30-year-old went out to party the weekend after her daughter's death.

"The Megan I knew would have never done this so this whole situation is very shocking to me," the anonymous person told metro.co.uk.

"All I keep picturing in my head is that beautiful baby girl wrapped up in the swaddle blanket I bought off your baby shower and to imagine her life get taken from that innocent child because of a mother leaving her child unattended in a hot car is so disturbing."

Originally published as Mum caught in sex act as baby dies in car