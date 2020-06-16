Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mum confronts junkies outside home

16th Jun 2020 12:12 PM

 

A Melbourne mother who lives 10 minutes away from a controversial safe injecting room says she is terrified for her young son's safety after repeatedly confronting junkies shooting up outside her home.

Charlotte Spencer-Roy told Nine News drug use happens regularly in the laneway next to her East Melbourne home and that she had been physically assaulted by intravenous drug users multiple times.

In video shared with the broadcaster, Ms Spencer-Roy confronts two men who appear to be shooting up.

"Why are you choosing to inject here? This isn't the injecting room," she says.

One man replies, "Why? Because you gotta wait in a long queue there."

In another clip, the man filming tells two men to go to the nearby North Richmond injecting room, 1km away.

"It's too far, mate," one says. "I'm barred from there, I can't go in there."

Ms Spencer-Roy told Nine News her nine-year-old son Angus was traumatised, and once ran to his mum in tears after finding a man passed out in the laneway.

"He said, 'Mummy, mummy there's a dead body,'" she said.

"We're just fed up. It's really confronting and it's really scary when you've got a small child. It's a magnet. All of Victoria's drug problems have been dumped on our front doorstep."

A Victoria Police spokesperson said, "Police continue to conduct regular patrols in the East Melbourne area to detect and deter any criminal activities."

 

Originally published as Mum confronts junkies outside home

More Stories

drug addicts editors picks junkie mum street

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fast-tracked funeral numbers offer relief to large families

        premium_icon Fast-tracked funeral numbers offer relief to large families

        News Introduction of 100 attendee rule to allow Southern Downs families to properly grieve.

        New business puts icing on the cookie for baker

        premium_icon New business puts icing on the cookie for baker

        News Mum and businesswoman takes on new challenge with crafty creations.

        KICK OFF: Date set for junior Wolves

        premium_icon KICK OFF: Date set for junior Wolves

        Sport Sidelined juniors will be back on the field in no time with Warwick Football...

        Donations needed as countdown date quickly approaches

        premium_icon Donations needed as countdown date quickly approaches

        News The Salvation Army is encouraging people to donate before June 30.