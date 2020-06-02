Mum cops it over ‘horrible’ KFC photos

When Kayla Frizzell decided to do a photo shoot to celebrate her daughter Mia's first birthday she thought her idea was a fun twist on the smash cake trend.

But not everyone saw it that way, with trolls targeting the pictures and writing cruel comments accusing the toddler of being overweight, even threatening to report the mum to authorities.

Ms Frizzell is a professional photographer based in Shepparton, Victoria, and decided to put her skill to good use to mark Mia's first birthday.

Mias early One year old 'cake' smash . If you know me, you know I LOVE KFC so it was only fitting to swap a cake out... Posted by More Than Words - Photography by Kayla Frizzell on Thursday, 21 May 2020

The mum took photos of the adorable tot with a bucket of fried chicken and chips and decided to share the photos on Facebook.

"If you know me, you know I LOVE KFC so it was only fitting to swap a cake out for some chicken!" Ms Frizzell captioned the post.

"Turns out she loves KFC and doesn't love to share it, haha!"

However the post soon attracted nasty comments about Mia's "size" and one person even claiming they had reported Ms Frizzell to authorities over the photos.

In response to the "horrible" comments, Ms Frizzell edited her post to add that her daughter was "perfectly healthy and very well fed".

"The KFC is for prop purposes only, and her father and I enjoyed eating it all once the shoot was over," she wrote. "Please keep the negative comments to yourself."

In response to one comment Ms Frizzell added she was "raising two healthy little babes" and predicted there wouldn't have been the same reaction if Mia had been eating cake.

"No doubt I will spoil Mia with KFC and delicious foods when she's older as I do with Seth; it's ridiculous that she felt the need to call her fat yet if she was doing it as a 'normal cake smash' no one would have batted an eyelid," she wrote.

The photographer and mum received online criticism for her KFC-style take on the traditional smash cake photo shoot.



Other parents also shared their support for Ms Frizzell, pointing out that "no mother needs to give explanations about their kids".

"People wouldn't care if you let her shove fistfuls of sugary cake and dyed frosting in her face, but god forbid she get to nibble on a french fry and a piece of chicken for a photo shoot," one person wrote.

Meanwhile others wrote that they loved the idea and wanted to have a similar photo shoot for their birthday.

"I love this. She's perfect and I want to have a KFC and mashed potatoes 31st birthday shoot," one person said.

News.com.au has contacted Ms Frizzell for comment.

Originally published as Mum cops it over 'horrible' KFC photos