Mum downs two bottles of vodka before Maccas run

Kim Maree Kurki was four times over the legal limit when she crashed into another driver on a drunken Maccas run. She was fined and disqualified from driving for two years at court.

Kim Maree Kurki was four times over the legal limit when she crashed into another driver on a drunken Maccas run. She was fined and disqualified from driving for two years at court.

AN ALCOHOL-dependent mother has been fined for driving more than four times the limit on a drunken Maccas run.

Kim Maree Kurki was so intoxicated she struggled just to get her seatbelt on after being picked up by police.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to give required particulars at a crash and driving under the influence of liquor at Richlands Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Noel Pedersen said Kurki rear-ended a car on Compton Rd in Calamvale around 7.40pm on April 1.

Despite significant damage to the victim's car, Kurki refused to provide her details.

Police located her close to the crash scene, driving about 10kmh due to the damage to her car.

Senior constable Pedersen said Kurki told police she didn't stop because she was "worried she was going to be arrested".

"Police observed the defendant take approximately five minutes to put on her seatbelt in the police vehicle," Sr Cst Pedersen said.

Kurki returned a BAC reading of 0.222 per cent.

She told police she had consumed two bottles of vodka before making the drive to McDonalds "because she was hungry".

Defence lawyer Garry Wooler said Kurki, who suffered from alcoholism and mental health issues, had turned to drinking because coronavirus lockdowns were "too much for her".

He said his client had two children who lived with her ex-husband, but the relationship was strained.

"She has little recollection of the whole event," Mr Wooler said.

"Her mental health issues impact on her ability to make decisions and come to terms with the loss of her children.

"Her ex-husband doesn't have any sympathy or compassion for her."

Mr Wooler said Kurki was seeking treatment for her alcoholism.

Magistrate Aaron Simpson said her letter to the court painted "a very sad picture" as her dependence on alcohol had affected her body.

He imposed $2000 in fines and disqualified Kurki from driving for two years.

"I wish you well in beating your addiction … but don't make your issue someone else's issues, don't take to the road," Magistrate Simpson said.

Originally published as Mum downs two bottles of vodka before Maccas run