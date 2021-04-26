Mum honours son killed in Afghanistan at Warwick service

Susan Chuck, who visited Warwick Anzac Day services to honour her son who was killed in Afghanistan, with local historian Deb Wheeler.

More than 10 years after her son was tragically killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Afghanistan, one mother decided to pay tribute in Warwick this Anzac Day while supporting a cause close to her heart.

Brisbane resident Susan Chuck attended the Warwick Dawn and War Graves Services on Sunday morning, joining hundreds of Rose City residents and veterans at Leslie Park and the town cemetery.

Her son Private Benjamin Chuck, 27, was one of the three Australian commandos killed when a US Black Hawk helicopter crashed into an embankment in Afghanistan in 2010.

Private Benjamin Chuck was one of three Australian commandos killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2010. Picture: supplied by Australian Defence Force

Susan said she was drawn to Warwick for this year’s Anzac Day commemorations in support of Andreas Leonakis, who was embarking on the Southern Downs leg of his annual Battle of Crete – Brisbane to Wallangarra Anzac Remembrance Walk.

With all funds raised during this year’s walk dedicated to not-for-profit veterans’ organisation 42 for 42, Susan said she was determined to rally around a cause so close to her heart.

“(42 for 42) are building a war memorial in Brisbane to honour all the Afghan soldiers – the 41 who have fallen, and the 42nd represents all the boys who have lost their lives to PTSD and mental health issues,” she said.

“(Benjamin) loved the companionship, the mateship, and he was so loved. He was supposed to be getting married when he came back from Afghanistan.

“I came from a small village in NSW and my father was a war veteran … all through my life I’ve marched at Anzac services, never dreaming I’d be honouring my own son.

Andreas Leonakis is trekking from Brisbane to Wallangarra and back in honour of those who fought in the Battle of Crete. Picture: Liana Turner / Stanthorpe Border Post

“It is the small country towns that are really rallying. I think the difference is that in the country towns, everybody knows everybody and it’s far more personal … I think the respect shown to our war veterans past and present is just fantastic.”

Andreas walked from Warwick to Cottonvale following the morning’s Dawn Service, and was to meet Susan along with Southern Downs historian Deb Wheeler at Amiens for another Anzac Day tribute.

“Great morning. Excellent service (with) plenty of locals ... weather was perfect,” he wrote on social media during his trek.

2021 is the fifth year Andreas has taken on the massive 520km walk in honour of the Anzac, Greek, and Allied soldiers who fought side by side at the Battle of Crete in 1941 during World War 2.

He will spend the remainder of this week trekking through the Southern Downs before finishing his journey in Brisbane on May 20.

