Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

TRAGIC PAST: The woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer after receiving heartbreaking news.

A WOMAN who was imprisoned in a shed in “pigsty conditions” has lashed out at police officers who told her she was losing custody of her children.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been held at the Stanthorpe property by her ex-partner.

The man is currently in prison, on stalking and deprivation of liberty charges.

On July 4, the woman was notified by the Department of Child Services that her children would be taken from her custody as a result of the “disgraceful conditions” and “how she had been looking after them” at the time.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the woman became distressed and started yelling and screaming.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court officers attempted to restrain her and calm her down, before she kneed a senior constable in the groin.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client was taking antidepressants and suffered a “bit of a mental breakdown” after receiving the news.

“Police were there in all good intention, it was unfortunate she was reacting in that way,” Mr Sloane said.

“She spent 24 hours in an acute mental health ward after.”

Magistrate Julian Noud commended the woman reporting the abuse by her former partner, but stressed the importance of respecting frontline workers.

Sgt Wiggan asked that the woman pay $300 in compensation to the officer, however Magistrate Noud chose not to order it.

The children have since been removed by the department.

The woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

She was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.