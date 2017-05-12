Mum is the word at St Mary's kindy

FOOT massages, hairdressing and make-up artistry was bestowed upon some special visitors at St Mary's Kindergarten -Centacare yesterday.

Mums, grandmothers and other special women in the children's lives were invited to take part in a morning of pampering and celebration for Mother's Day.

Four-year-old Sammy Groves was having a ball painting her grandmother Barb Denny's fingernails, while her mum Sandy Groves looked on.

"She's normally very quiet but because she's doing all this she's in full makeover mode," Mrs Groves said.

Excited to show off their learning space, the children worked on crafts, puzzles and read stories with their loved ones.

"Every year it's such a great opportunity for families to get together," teaching director of St Mary's Marie Sullivan said. After finishing their activities, everyone came together to share morning tea.