Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Crime

Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Oct 2020 2:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE stay-at-home mum found with a knife kept it out of fears for her child.

Tahlia Lorraine Storm, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possession of a weapon.

Storm was intercepted on August 26 at 3.10am in Barney Point in the passenger side of the car.

She told police she had a switch blade on her person and presented it to them.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the reason Storm was carrying a knife was out of concerns of safety for herself and her daughter.

She said a number of people had been creeping around Storm's house.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Storm the knife could easily be taken and used against her.

She was convicted and fined $400.

Read more court:

Ice user told to 'get away from the drugs'

'I haven't slept': Shoplifter laments actions in court

Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

More Stories

Show More
gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone weapon possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New SDRC plans to keep rural residents connected

        Premium Content New SDRC plans to keep rural residents connected

        Council News The proposal could soon see ‘quasi-divisional’ councillors introduced and touring the Southern Downs.

        BEHIND BARS: Man jailed for servo armed robbery

        Premium Content BEHIND BARS: Man jailed for servo armed robbery

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man and his accomplice were armed with a cattle prod...

        Artists bring indie-folk music to Warwick streets

        Premium Content Artists bring indie-folk music to Warwick streets

        News The duo from Brisbane have been on tour through regional Queensland, reviving the...

        NAMED: Warwick man charged over 12-hour rooftop siege

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick man charged over 12-hour rooftop siege

        Crime The man faces 10 charges over the dramatic incident that spanned much of...