Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms
A GLADSTONE stay-at-home mum found with a knife kept it out of fears for her child.
Tahlia Lorraine Storm, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possession of a weapon.
Storm was intercepted on August 26 at 3.10am in Barney Point in the passenger side of the car.
She told police she had a switch blade on her person and presented it to them.
Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the reason Storm was carrying a knife was out of concerns of safety for herself and her daughter.
She said a number of people had been creeping around Storm's house.
Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Storm the knife could easily be taken and used against her.
She was convicted and fined $400.
