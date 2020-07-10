Mum rips mother-in-law’s birthday gift

A mum has complained about how her mother-in-law will always "triple" the size of presents to her own children - but revealed she will get revenge by feeding her kids "a shot of Red Bull" next time they go to grandma's.

Mum-of-four Mel Watts shared in a Facebook post how her mother-in-law had bought her child Sonny a tent for his birthday.

"Here is what no one requested for their birthday. I mean it's similar to a book right?" the blogger, from NSW's Central Coast, wrote in the caption.

"Every time I suggest something she triples it in size and noise level," Mel said, revealing her rather humorous theory as to why.

That’s a funny looking book.

"I know why - her son was an absolute w**k job as a kid. She's paying him back which in turn makes me pay," she wrote.

"So here is the oversized Supercheap tent she had to order for him that no one asked for. However Sonny thinks it's the bees knees!"

But Mel joked that she planned to get her own back next time her children visited their grandmother.

I can't wait for Nanny day - all kids get a shot of Red Bull and a face full of face paint. How's your white leather lounge now Karen (Trish)?" Mel quipped.

Mel's post son attracted dozens of comments from other mums, who said they too could relate to getting kids' presents that were messy and bulky from grandparents.

"Oh I feel your pain. I hate playdough. Everyone knows I bloody hate playdough. The kids got playdough for Christmas last year," one wrote.

Mel joked that she would get her revenge by taking her kids to their grandma’s after they’d had a ‘shot of Red Bull’.

"Looks like something that needs to go back to Nanny's to be kept for 'special Nanny fun times' next time they visit," another person said.

"We got a Thomas the Tank Engine lawn chair set from my mother-in-law for my son's birthday one year. It was hideous and not at all useful," another shared.

"We kindly gave it back to her and asked if my son could use it at her house instead!"

Mel blogs under the name The Modern Mumma across several social media accounts, sharing the unfiltered moments of being a mother.

She is married to husband Nolan, who she has three children with - Ivie, Indie and Sonny - while her older son Ayden is from a previous relationship.

In a Facebook post last year Mel revealed how family life could easily be "frustrating" and "repetitive".

"The long date nights have gone. The sleep-ins are non-existent. The surprise weekends away, we can no longer afford them," she wrote in the post, which went viral.

"The late nights are now laying there silently with our backs to each other hoping the other one will get up for the crying baby.

"The new underwear - seriously who even made edible underwear? 'Excuse me whilst I finish my mouthful of cotton candy, sh*t I've got a hole in my tooth, that hurt' … completely impractical."

"I was mad at myself for changing. It is no one's fault. It's just a moment in our life where I can say - it's not all roses and handcuffs."

But despite admitting having kids had put a "dampener" on things she wouldn't change it for the world as her marriage is about "commitment" and "contentment" as well as the "frustrating" and "repetitive" times.

"It's about coming together and staying together during the good, the ugly and the children," Mel wrote.

Originally published as Mum rips mother-in-law's birthday gift