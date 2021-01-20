Menu
Mother-of-two drove straight for another woman after a verbal altercation by the roadside.
Crime

Mum runs down woman in road rage attack

by Bianca Hrovat
20th Jan 2021 2:10 PM
A north Brisbane woman has been placed on probation and disqualified from driving after she deliberately struck down another woman with her Holden Commodore.

Belinda Julie Budd, 47, pleaded guilty at the Sandgate Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The court heard Belinda Julie Budd drove deliberately towards the other woman and hit her with her vehicle, but did not intend to hurt her.
The court heard Budd, an unemployed mother-of-two from Northgate, drove up alongside the other woman when she spotted her riding her bike on Beckman St in Zillmere at around 2pm on May 10, 2020.

According to the police prosecutor, the two women were known to each other through Budd's ex-partner and had a brief verbal altercation.

Belinda Julie Budd describes herself as a 'cold b****' on her Facebook profile.
Budd drove forward to the roundabout on Zillmere Rd, pulled a dramatic U-turn and sped back towards the other woman, driving straight for her.

The woman saw the car approaching, panicked and fell off the bike.

On foot, the woman tried to move out of the path of the car, but was struck down.

Budd drove away.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene but the victim did not require hospitalisation as her injuries were largely superficial.

Belinda Julie Budd, 47, pleaded guilty at the Sandgate Magistrates Court.
The incident was captured on a neighbour's CCTV camera and the footage tendered as evidence to the court.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Tsimos from KLM Solicitors told the court Budd was forced to relocate from her housing because of previous problems with the victim but "never had any intention to hurt her".

"She is extremely remorseful," Ms Tsimos said.

Magistrate Jennifer Batts sentenced Budd to 18 months probation and disqualified her from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

