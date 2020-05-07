Menu
Sophie was scolded for sending her son to school with healthy pancakes made from quinoa. Image: Instagram
Parenting

Mum slammed by school for packing son healthy pancakes

by Faye James
7th May 2020 8:20 AM

Mother-of-four Sophie Guildolin has been scolded by her school for sending her son to school with healthy quinoa pancakes in his lunchbox and was told that a white bread sandwich with jam or Vegemite would have been more acceptable.

Speaking on Kerwin Rae's podcast, the health and nutritional expert explained that she had a run-in with her 12-year-old son Ryder's teacher.

"I got this letter home from school and it was what they were allowed to eat. It actually said a white bread sandwich with jam or Vegemite," she said.

"I sent him to school one day with pancakes, which were made out of quinoa, and they had no additives, no sugar, no nothing in them... but he wasn't allowed to eat for the day.

"And when I picked him up, I got this letter which had a red mark on it that basically said 'you're a bad mum you can't bring these to school.'"

Sophie said that she tried to explain that the pancakes were made with quinoa which is a healthy source of protein, but the school thought quinoa was a type of nut which they don't allow.

She also tried to pack him some healthy muffins the following day and was equally shamed.

These days she packs them wraps instead which the school finds acceptable.

"I use the rye wraps and the boys haven't complained! If you are really short on time or meal prep, buy a roast chicken and use that meat rather than the processed, packaged stuff."

"I have a variety of rotations we use. Chicken and salad wraps mean my boys are getting protein, vegetables and carbohydrates in their wrap."

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.

