Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a mum driving with her two kids hit a telegraph pole and iwalked away from the accident scene.
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a mum driving with her two kids hit a telegraph pole and iwalked away from the accident scene.
Crime

Mum walked from crash scene with young kids

13th Jun 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle crash in Canterbury late Friday night.

At about 10.50pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of High St and Cooks Ave, after receiving reports that a car crashed into a telegraph pole, causing it to snap.

Police have been told that after the crash, the female driver got out of the vehicle, removed two children - aged seven and four - from the back seat, and walked away, abandoning the vehicle.

The scene at High Street and Cooks Avenue last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The scene at High Street and Cooks Avenue last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

 

The car incurred significant damage after reportedly crashing into a telegraph pole. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The car incurred significant damage after reportedly crashing into a telegraph pole. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A short time later, officers from Burwood Police Area Command attended, before being notified by witnesses at the scene that the female driver was nearby.

The 31-year-old woman and children were returned to the scene and assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics as a precaution, before the woman was taken to Canterbury Hospital for mandatory testing.

The children were uninjured and taken into care by a family member.

A child at risk notifcation has been made.

Inquiries continue.

Officers investigate the scene and later located the woman they believe was driving the vehicle. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Officers investigate the scene and later located the woman they believe was driving the vehicle. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Originally published as Mum 'walked from crash scene' with kids, 4 and 7

Police and witnesses on the crash scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police and witnesses on the crash scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
car crash police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        Grants set to relieve struggling Warwick artists

        premium_icon Grants set to relieve struggling Warwick artists

        News Starved of income and creativity, the art community may receive a welcome boost out...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best beautician

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best beautician

        Fashion & Beauty Celebrate the miracle workers of Warwick by casting your vote.

        How to spend a rainy weekend on the Southern Downs

        premium_icon How to spend a rainy weekend on the Southern Downs

        Weather Don’t let the forecast stand in the way of enjoying eased restrictions.