Mum wowed after creativity creates confidence in NDIS class

COLOURED BY CONFIDENCE: Louise Tait is using her art studio to provide support for those with disabilities.

TRYING to socialise can often be a confronting and isolating experience for adults with disabilities, but one Warwick artist is using art to paint a picture of ­confidence.

Studio Style Inside Out owner Louise Tait launched her Supportive Art Workshops after working with a young man in his 20s who is on the autism spectrum.

“I was just talking to his mother and she was saying there’s nothing to do in Warwick for young adults with special needs, they have to travel to Toowoomba to access anything,” Ms Tait said.

During the past 12 months, Ms Tait saw a massive change in her student.

“The biggest thing would be the self confidence,” she said.

“Before he didn’t like to get anything on fingers, like paint, because it’s a sensory thing, but at the end of our time together, I had him designing screen-printing and making T-shirts for Christmas presents.

“It was fantastic result.”

Ms Tait hoped the workshops could help give artists a voice in multiple ways.

“Not only are they coming together as a group, to interact and encourage each other, some people may be a little bit non-verbal and to have a chance to communicate through their art is really important,” she said.

SAW is suited to self- managed or group managed NDIS funded participants.

Workshops will be run fortnightly on Thursdays after Easter. Bookings are essential through studiostyleinsideout@gmail.com