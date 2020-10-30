Mum’s accidentally X-rated Kmart hack

A mum’s innocent solution to her teen sons’ problem has raised eyebrows as many pointed out they probably had another X-rated use for it.

A mum’s innocent solution to her teen sons’ problem has raised eyebrows as many pointed out they probably had another X-rated use for it.

There's nothing more satisfying than coming up with a solution to an annoying problem around the house, which is why we can't blame this proud mum for sharing her shower hack online.

But the woman's Kmart solution has left others in the Facebook group with more questions than answers after she explained it was the result of her teenage sons always taking their phones into the shower.

"My teenage boys would ALWAYS take their phones into the shower with them. No matter how many times I told them not to," the mum wrote in the Cool Kmart Hacks & Styling Ideas group.

"I was forever telling them they were going to drop it and I wasn't getting them a new one. "Until I come up with this fab idea.

The mum claimed her teen sons were ‘always’ taking their phones into the shower. Picture: Facebook

"Went to my favourite shop and got some car phone holders. Yep, that did the trick."

The woman explained she had fixed the car phone holders to the walls next to the bath and inside the shower cubicle using Fix Nail Power glue from Kmart.

The post soon got hundreds of comments, however, people were less interested in the hack and more curious to know whether the well-meaning mum knew what her sons were using their phones in the shower for.

"Have you questioned why they need to take their phones in the shower?" one person asked.

"Easy way to take nudes, thanks mum," another said.

While another added: "We all in my house take our phones in I listen to music my teenage son well give you three guesses."

The mum also installed a phone holder over the bath. Picture: Facebook

The mum soon responded to the post, saying she didn't appreciate the suggestion her sons were using the shower phone holder for an X-rated reason.

"I didn't put this up for backlash and not all kids do that. Gee," she wrote.

But others said weren't knocking the hack and thought it was "smart", with one women even writing that she wanted to get one for her husband.

"Everyone is just poking fun and having a giggle, we were all teenagers once and know exactly what that stand is getting used for," one commenter wrote.

"Anyone who doesn't get this hack clearly isn't a parent to teenagers," another said. "I love this hack and anything to stop the drama of a wet phone OMG a teen without a phone NO THANKS!"

"My boys do the same and I hate it because one day the phones are going to go for a swim," another mum wrote.

Last year one mum’s ‘relaxation station’ broke the internet. Picture: Facebook

It's not the first time a mum's Kmart solution for a teenage boy has gotten attention on Facebook.

Last year a mum shared on Facebook the "relaxation station" she'd created for her teenage son, who she said always had a "runny nose" and went through lots of hand lotion.

"I love this hack! I just bought a Kmart soap dispenser and bathroom tray (show on Kmart bedside table) to use as my teenage son's relaxation station," the post began.

"He likes to watch internet TV in bed and he has a chronic runny nose (tissue for days - I think it's the aircon) and he had problems with dry skin and goes through heaps of hand cream."

The thoughtful mum went on to explain that she put sorbolene into a stylish a marble soap dispenser and popped a box of tissues on the tray to make his set-up look nicer.

"Now he's got everything he uses, all in one spot," she finished.

However, the post was soon flooded with over 1000 comments as others were convinced the set-up was a "masturbation station".

"Oh goodness, that ain't snot in the tissue babe," a helpful user wrote.

"What an amazing idea to disguise the masturbation station," another said.

Another pointed out he "just needs a garbage bin for all the runny nose tissues".

But not everyone was convinced the mum was being authentic, with some calling it out as a prank.

