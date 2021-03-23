Mum’s nervous wait as flooding nears two homes

Emergency services have deployed helicopters and rescue boats this morning to evacuate stranded residents around the Upper Colo River in NSW Hawkesbury region.

NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said the rain showed no sign of stopping today, with several areas across the state raising concerns.

The Colo River was issued with an evacuation warning overnight, with residents in all properties along and adjacent to the Colo River, including Wheeny Creek, told to evacuate by 8am today.

"There are 200 homes already isolated and access is difficult," Ms York said.

"Access is very difficult in those remote areas so we will have rescue boats and helicopters going in to assist those people."

The flooded Colo River. Picture: Nine News

Helicopter vision of flooding on the Colo River, Picture: 9 News

Mother-of-three Alisa Jones is facing the prospect of losing two of her homes in the floods, after fleeing from her place in Pitt Town and driving almost an hour away to another home in Wheeny Creek.

She is watching on with her children - aged four, five and eight - as the usual "tiny creek", rapidly rises with water.

"I'm with my three young kids at the moment. My brother lives on Wheeny Creek as well," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"I'm now flooded in here while our house is about to go under at Pitt Town. We moved here to be safe, but now it's flooded in here."

Ms Jones - whose extended family have lived in the region for the past 100 years - said they've never seen these extreme floods before as residents brace for the worst.

"I've lived here in Colo since I was born in 1988. I've experienced flooding all my life but nothing like this," she said.

"My brother lives near the worst part of Wheeny Creek."

Alisa's's children at the Colo Bridge. Picture: Alisa Jones

The flooded Colo. Picture: Alisa Jones

The Colo Bridge. Picture: Alisa Jones

Residents are being urged to take only essential items such as warm clothes, medicines and insurance documents.

The NSW SES said residents who don't follow the evacuation order risked being trapped without power, food and water.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the Upper Colo River Valley and the Hawkesbury are of particular concern.

"About 18,000 people have been evacuated. An additional 15,000 people may need to be evacuated," she said.

For Elizabeth Ross, the situation is much more dire.

Her partner is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Penrith, and is due for his next appointment on Thursday.

"He needs to be out tomorrow for more blood tests. He is thinking of climbing our mountain and trying to get out that way to get across the Colo bridge somehow," she said.

The Colo River encraching on local properties. Picture: Elizabeth Ross

The Colo River rising. Picture: Elizabeth Ross

Residents have been told to evacuate. Picture: Elizabeth Ross

The couple have been out of power and running on a generator for the past three days.

"We have lived here five years. Last year's flood was about two metres under this flood, so this one is higher," Ms Ross said.

"We have had helicopters hovering overhead and apparently we will get a visit today. But my adult children and myself will stay, as we have horses and sheep here."

Originally published as Mum's nervous wait as flooding nears two homes