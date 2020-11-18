Munce Shooting for rare jockey/trainers premiership double

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

EAGLE Farm trainer Chris Munce hit back in the trainers premiership battle with a winning double at Ipswich today.

First up it was Shooting Roses in the third of the day at an even money quote in the betting. Shooting Roses, a three-year-old filly by Shooting to Win, was today having her sixth career start.

The short quote in the betting was as a result of good recent form for the filly as she collected three seconds and a fifth in her past four race starts.

The last two starts were both second placings at Doomben so the filly was knocking on the door, especially with a good draw, a good weight under Plate conditions and impressive young apprentice jockey Justin Huxtable in the saddle.

Huxtable made it a winning double later in the day aboard the Brenton Andrew trained Sugar Buzz.

The short $2 price was highly appropriate for Shooting Roses especially with the two kilogram claim for the jockey.

Shooting Roses duly obliged with a comfortable two length win over Daintree Diva and Kadanga Miss.

The result meant that the quinella horses for this maiden race in Ipswich both had trainers with a Melbourne Cup win under their belt.

Sheila Laxon is co-trainer along with John Symons of the second horse Daintree Diva after she won the 2001 Melbourne Cup with Ethereal. That mare also won the Caulfield Cup of that year - two of the traditional big four races of Australian racing.

The other two are the Cox Plate and the Golden Slipper and Chris Munce is one of few to have won all four of these big races.

That was when the current Ipswich Trainers Premiership leader was a top Australian jockey collecting the 1998 Melbourne Cup aboard Our Jezabeel, the 2010 Caulfield Cup on Descarado, 2004 Cox Plate on Savabeel, and two Golden Slippers with Prowl in 1998 and Dance Hero in 2004.

Among his riding achievements, Munce also collected two Ipswich Jockey's Premierships and the 1994 Melbourne Cup with the John Wallace trained Oompala. That galloper went on to run third in the Melbourne Cup that same year.

Munce would become the first Ipswich jockey/trainer premierships winner if he was able to hang on to the regained lead. However, with more than eight months remaining in the race, that will be a tough task.

Later in the day, the Edmonds stable moved to within one win of Munce as Global Citizen won with Robbie Fradd aboard.

Congratulations to Townsville-based Mick Tonner, a former Ipswich resident who part owns Shooting Roses along with a number of other shares he has within the Munce stable.

Ipswich race winner Superbowl Sunday, ridden by Larry Cassidy. Picture: Claire Power

Superbowl success

THE winning double for the Munce stable was complete in the fourth race as senior jockey Larry Cassidy won aboard Superbowl Sunday.

That made it two from two at Ipswich for the five year old Snitzel gelding.

It was not as easy as the previous stable winner as Superbowl Sunday scrambled in by a narrow margin over Invincore from the Toby and Trent Edmonds stable.

Cassidy is the winner of two Ipswich Cups on Portland Singa in 2004, and Our Lukas in 2009.

With this win, and another in the last of the day aboard Got My Thrills, Cassidy moved to nine wins on the current jockey's board - joint leader with Ben Thompson and Jim Orman.

Orman collected his ninth win for the current season earlier in the day aboard Bellicose for trainer Trevor Thomas.

Next meeting

IPSWICH'S November racing wraps up next Wednesday, followed by Friday, December 4 to open racing in the final month of 2020.