Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic Court
Generic Court
News

Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast man accused of murder has had his charges certified by the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Charles Michael Cook's case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney, 54, by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address in Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in Gold Coast University hospital a week later due to "not survivable brain injuries".

Mr Cook, from Tweed, continues to defend the charges and remains in custody.

Acting as agent for Mr Cook's defence solicitor, Phillip Crick, told the court a case conference would be held on December 8.

A charge certification was tendered to the court.

The case will return on February 12.

More Stories

charles michael cook murder charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads tweed heads local courts
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FUN IN THE SUN: Pool opened for rural residents

        Premium Content FUN IN THE SUN: Pool opened for rural residents

        News Southern Downs residents will now have free pool entry to cool off for the summer months.

        • 4th Dec 2020 11:14 AM
        Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Premium Content Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Weather The rain for many Southern Downs resident has meant overflowing tanks and the...

        Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        Premium Content Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk said border closure would take ‘very, very, very large...

        Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Premium Content Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Business Owners of the Southern Downs development want to draw visitors to the region with...