Three people have been charged with murder after allegedly attacking teenager Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, who was described as a ‘selfless hero’.
Crime

Murder charges after ‘hero’ teen’s death

by Angie Raphael
17th Dec 2020 6:25 PM

A boy who died after allegedly being assaulted by a group in Perth has been remembered as a "selfless hero" as police revealed they had charged three people with murder.

Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, 17, was allegedly attacked near the corner of Porpoise Grove and Andes Close in Waikiki, then further assaulted outside a home on nearby Resolution Drive on Saturday night.

"Chikayne, our beautiful, caring young man, always put others first," his family said in a statement.

"Our understanding is that Chikayne died protecting his mates and in our eyes he will always be a selfless hero.

"You will always be remembered as our hero."

Chikayne was rushed to Rockingham General Hospital by ambulance but could not be saved.

Homicide squad detectives have charged three males - aged 17, 18 and 27 - with murder.

Another 18-year-old man has also been arrested and is "assisting police with their inquiries".

Originally published as Murder charges after 'hero' teen's death

chikayne-nadante heslip crime murder violence

