Police at the scene where a man died at Booral
MURDER PROBE: Police investigate drug links

Jessica Cook
24th Sep 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 25th Sep 2020 5:52 AM
POLICE say screams heard by neighbours during the alleged killing of a man on Thursday night were those of his girlfriend.

Detective Inspector for the Wide Bay Burnett District Gary Pettiford said police would allege Lee Andrew Price was murdered at his home in Booral in front of his partner.

Det Inspector Pettiford also said it was Mr Price's girlfriend who made the call to triple-0 and was able to identify the man now accused of the killing as he was known to the couple.

54-year-old Craig Anthony Leahey and his younger brother allegedly left the crime scene before police arrived.

The two were later located at a home in Torquay.

Insp Pettiford said Mr Price was unconscious when emergency services arrived at the property and he was unable to be revived.

Police are currently investigating the crime scene at Booral and a secondary scene in Torquay, which includes the car allegedly used to travel to and from Booral.

Insp Pettiford further alleged there were a number of weapons used.

He could not confirm the nature of the relationship between the brothers and the victim but said they were investigating drug ties.

Although both brothers allegedly attended the address, only Mr Leahey has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

His brother faced court for producing dangerous drugs and was released on bail.

Police will allege the pair was involved in producing and supplying cannabis.

Insp Pettiford said police had attended the Booral address before on other matters and the men were known to authorities.

"It's not that big of a town so police tend to know who the (alleged) troublemakers are," he said.

"That is part of our job protect the ordinary good citizens of Hervey Bay and surrounds and to arrest those who don't comply with the law.

"It's through that business that both of these men were known to police."

