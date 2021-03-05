Menu
Jake Scott Ashman, 22, walking into his first appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over a charge of murder. Photo - Annie Perets
MURDER UPDATE: Stabbing death back before M’boro court

Carlie Walker
5th Mar 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
A man accused of murdering his neighbour has had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Jake Scott Ashman, 23, stands accused of stabbing his neighbour Darren Ints to death in Granville before attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card on February 19 last year.

Mr Ints was about a month away from turning 50 when he was found dead by neighbours inside his Cambridge St unit.

Mr Ashman is charged with murder, attempted fraud, assaults occasioning bodily harm and two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He did not appear in court during the mention.

The charges will be back in court on March 23.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

