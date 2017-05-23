Murdered woman's sister backs No Body, No Parole laws

THE sister of murdered Warwick grandmother Gail Lynch has welcomed the State Government's move to introduce the No Body, No Parole laws in parliament.

Lyn McMillan said the legislation was a "great step in the right direction" to help grieving families of murder victims get closure.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the Corrective Services (No Body, No Parole) Amendment Bill, introduced to parliament on Tuesday, was designed to incentivise offenders to cooperate with authorities and locate bodies of their victims.

Ms Lynch's body has never been found and Ian Phillip Hannaford was found guilty at trial of her murder.

His bid to overturn to conviction was denied in March.

The legislation would be retrospective and apply to people convicted of murder, manslaughter, accessory after the fact to murder, and conspiring to murder.

"When a killer withholds the location of a body, it extends the already considerable suffering of victims' families," Ms D'Ath said.

"This is unacceptable."

The law would require current and future prisoners to cooperate with authorities to locate their victims' bodies, or the last-known location of the remains.

Ms McMillan said until her sister's remains were located, she would go on thinking Ms Lynch was missing and be found in her own time.

She said she refused to think about Hannaford, denying him that "power".

"I don't think about him at all," Ms McMillan said of Hannaford.

"I have it put down in my mind that Gail is missing, not murdered, and one day she will let somebody know where she is and be found.

"If I keep thinking that it is up to him (Hannaford) then that is giving him that power."

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said police would report a prisoner's level of cooperation to the Parole Board in each case.

"The Police Commissioner, or delegate, will report back information from the investigative police including information relating to the nature and extent of the prisoner's cooperation, the timeliness of the cooperation, the reliability of information provided, and the significance and utility of the cooperation," Mr Ryan said.

