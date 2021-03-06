Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
News

Murgon man in hospital after being ‘trampled’ by a bull

JOSH PRESTON
6th Mar 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man had to be taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

*Growth plan for Gympie jobs, investment outlined

*Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

*Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address in Murgon last night at about 6.33pm, shortly after the man had been trampled.

QAS media sources said he was taken from the scene to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from minor soft tissue injuries.

breaking news bull attack gympie news gympie region murgon news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Premium Content OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Crime Motorcycles, cars stolen while an alleged Warwick drink drinker is charged following a morning crash. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Premium Content Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Property Is your suburb on the list of crazy sales?

        FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Premium Content FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Business The potential development hopes to use its unique position to put an all-new spin...

        42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Premium Content 42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Business A warning has been issued to tens of thousands of builders