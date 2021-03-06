Murgon man in hospital after being ‘trampled’ by a bull
A man had to be taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS
*Growth plan for Gympie jobs, investment outlined
*Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall
*Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address in Murgon last night at about 6.33pm, shortly after the man had been trampled.
QAS media sources said he was taken from the scene to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from minor soft tissue injuries.