Music counts Warwick students in

Music teacher Jayne Shelley leading school involvement in Music: Count Us In celebrations at Leslie Park.

Music teacher Jayne Shelley leading school involvement in Music: Count Us In celebrations at Leslie Park. Sean Teuma

HUNDREDS of students from Warwick and surrounding suburbs amassed at Leslie Park for the nationwide initiative 'Music: Count Us In'.

Warwick West, Central and State High were joined by students from Freestone, Leyburn, Wheatvale and Maryvale for the morning of fun, along with Mayor Tracy Dobie and councillor Neil Meiklejohn.

Music teacher Jayne Shelley said it was important to getting students directly involved in music programs.

"The song 'Shine Together' was recorded by students with Taylor Henderson and John Forsman, and schools across the country have sung it today,” Ms Shelley said.

"This initiative was created because Foreman saw music education slipping out of schools, and this was seen as a way to try and change that.

"Music doesn't exclude, no matter what your ability is.”

The project, which had over 600,000 students involved last year, is something Ms Shelley is proud to see grow.

"This is the fourth year it has been held at Leslie Park, and to see the size of what it has turned into is amazing,” she said.

"It was a little bit hot out there, but it's worth it to see so many smiling faces and students getting involved.

"A few commented on it being their favourite excursion.

"Music helps children with other areas of life as well. It is proven that people feel better when singing in a group.”

Ms Shelley praised the support of Mayor Dobie and the SDRC in the event.

"Mayor Dobie got out amonst the children and had a ball,” she said.

"To have her and the council supporting music in our region is fantastic.”