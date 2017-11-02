News

Music counts Warwick students in

Music teacher Jayne Shelley leading school involvement in Music: Count Us In celebrations at Leslie Park.
Music teacher Jayne Shelley leading school involvement in Music: Count Us In celebrations at Leslie Park. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

HUNDREDS of students from Warwick and surrounding suburbs amassed at Leslie Park for the nationwide initiative 'Music: Count Us In'.

Warwick West, Central and State High were joined by students from Freestone, Leyburn, Wheatvale and Maryvale for the morning of fun, along with Mayor Tracy Dobie and councillor Neil Meiklejohn.

Music teacher Jayne Shelley said it was important to getting students directly involved in music programs.

"The song 'Shine Together' was recorded by students with Taylor Henderson and John Forsman, and schools across the country have sung it today,” Ms Shelley said.

"This initiative was created because Foreman saw music education slipping out of schools, and this was seen as a way to try and change that.

"Music doesn't exclude, no matter what your ability is.”

The project, which had over 600,000 students involved last year, is something Ms Shelley is proud to see grow.

"This is the fourth year it has been held at Leslie Park, and to see the size of what it has turned into is amazing,” she said.

"It was a little bit hot out there, but it's worth it to see so many smiling faces and students getting involved.

"A few commented on it being their favourite excursion.

"Music helps children with other areas of life as well. It is proven that people feel better when singing in a group.”

Ms Shelley praised the support of Mayor Dobie and the SDRC in the event.

"Mayor Dobie got out amonst the children and had a ball,” she said.

"To have her and the council supporting music in our region is fantastic.”

Topics:  freestone leslie park leyburn music count us in warwick central state school

Warwick Daily News

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

CHILD PORN: Southern Downs man behind bars

CHILD PORN: Southern Downs man behind bars

A 53-YEAR-OLD admits to possessing a large number of pictures and videos.

Fair Go for Our Kids' first win: $180m pledge

News Corp's Fair Go for Our Kids has already scored its first win of the Qld election campaign.

Program to help 400 kids back to school will be expanded

Fill up for free at the fuel pump

Young Woman Filling Up at the Gas Station

Enter the draw to win a $500 fuel voucher from the Daily News!

Seeking mental health help just got easier, cheaper

SEEK SUPPORT: Help is at hand for people suffering mental health issues.

New Medicare rebates now available through a government program.

Local Partners