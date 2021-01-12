Music festival postponed as main acts locked out

Airwaves headliners Sneaky Sound System cannot come to Queensland until after border restrictions are lifted. Picture: Supplied Escape Travel News

Airwaves headliners Sneaky Sound System cannot come to Queensland until after border restrictions are lifted. Picture: Supplied Escape Travel News

A two-day music festival has been delayed until at least March in what organisers have described as a "huge blow".

Airwaves Festival at NightQuarter was set for January 23 and 24 but now will not be held until March 27 and 28 due to border closures.

The festival's line-up includes Sydney-based headliners Sneaky Sound System and Boo Seeka, The Beautiful Girls, Ash Grunwald and more.

First release tickets had sold out and event director Cindy Jensen said she expected a capacity crowd.

"Just as organisers announced a sell out of first release event tickets, they were handed a huge blow with the announcement that Queensland border restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31," a statement said.

Michael May and Ben Gumbleton from Boo Seeka are also on the line-up for Airwaves. Picture: Che Chorley

It said the headliners based in Sydney could not visit Queensland until at least the end of the month, leaving organisers with "no choice" but to reschedule.

"It's certainly not something that's easy to digest, especially given the cancellation of our big sister event, Buskers by the Lake last October and the third night of Airwaves - The Drive-In Music Festival back in July," Ms Jensen said.

"But as promoters we feel a natural responsibility to continue to support our industry, fans and partners and we refuse to be defeated by Covid."

Organisers hope artists on the original line-up will be able to attend the postponed March event.

They said they were also hopeful those who bought a ticket would transfer to the new date.

For ticketing inquires contact Oztix on 1300 762 545, ​​​​​​​or via oztix.com.au/contactus