Musical treat in Warwick on Sunday

The Groovy Grannies, pictured with Terry Arnold, who will perform at Music on Mardon.
Jonno Colfs
by

THE Groovy Grannies are hosting Music on Mardon this Sunday with proceeds to go to the Toowoomba Hospice.

Well known for their selfless fundraising efforts the Grannies have pulled together an event showcasing local musical talent.

Terry Arnold will be performing, as will Phil Vellacott, Debbie Anderson and others.

The event begins at 11am at 329 Mardon Road and entry is by a gold coin donation.

Plenty of refreshments will be available on the day as the Grannies put on a sausage sizzle and visitors can try their luck with the lucky gate prize and various raffles.

Kids can get their faces painted by Christie and the grannies recommend everyone bring along a hat, a chair and some sunscreen and relax and enjoy the melodies.

Topics:  groovy grannies warwick

Warwick Daily News
