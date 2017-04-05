Musician on road to raise $100K

HITTING the road across Australia for 365 days to raise $100,000 busking and singing in pubs sounds like a big job, but Sydney woman Mel Yeates is taking it all in her stride.

Miss Yeates said she wasn't really sure what she wanted to do in life when she became inspired by the fundraising efforts of actor Samuel Johnson.

"He had just completed his round Australia unicycle trip where he raised $1.4million for breast cancer and his Love Your Sister charity,” Miss Yeates said.

"I messaged him and told him I wanted to raise $20,000 for Love Your Sister and Beyond Blue in 20 months. He rang me back that night and asked how he could help.

"After our first fundraiser I had about $17,000 so he said I might as well go for $100,000.”

Miss Yeates has a Facebook page, A Girl, Her Car and Her Guitar and has been on the road since December 1, 2016.

"I started in Sydney, went through to Melbourne then Adelaide, then back to Melbourne and then onto Canberra, where I got to play at Parliament House on St Valentine's Day,” Miss Yeates said.

"They also told my story in the 90 second statements in Parliament, which is incredible. "From there I travelled through New South Wales and now into Queensland.”

Miss Yeates said the trip had been amazing.

"I was in Albury and I didn't even have a car yet when I was interviewed on local radio there,” she said.

"The owner of Goodfellows Rental Company in Shepparton had only found out that morning his aunt had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"He heard what I was doing and donated the use of a rental car for 12 months, which blew me away.

"There has been so much generosity along the way,” she said.

"Last night in Tenterfield I raised $800, thanks to locals and the owners of the pub who were amazing.

"That takes my total to $42,000 so far, to be split between Love Your Sister and Beyond Blue.”

Tonight Mel Yeates will be performing at the Criterion Hotel in Warwick from about 6.30pm as she continues her quest.

Miss Yeates plans to continue her fund-raising journey until November 31, 365 days on the road.

"I will need to head back to Sydney for a short break to work and gather up some more money for fuel and food,” Miss Yeates said.

"Fuel costs are a real killer on the road.

"But people have been amazing, donating fuel vouchers and transferring money to me.

"The generosity of people on this trip has been unbelievable.”

Due to flooding and cyclone devastation, Miss Yeates has changed her planned route to bypass the coast, instead heading to inland Queensland.