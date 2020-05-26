Musicians fight to be heard during crisis

KEEPING GIGS ALIVE: Talented musical duo The Fern Brothers have had to find new ways to keep their love for performing going throughout the virus outbreak. Picture: Matt Purcell

KEEPING GIGS ALIVE: Talented musical duo The Fern Brothers have had to find new ways to keep their love for performing going throughout the virus outbreak. Picture: Matt Purcell

THE arts sector has been some of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and musicians across the Southern Downs say they are no exception.

The cancellation of events, forced closure of pubs and restaurants, and continuing restrictions mean that the region's entertainers and performers have been left out of work - and income - indefinitely.

For Thomas Fern, one half of Warwick-based twin musical duo The Fern Brothers, this just meant having to find innovative new ways to connect with their audience and community.

"We've been doing livestreamed 'Stuck at Home' concerts for eight weeks now," Thomas said.

"Our parents saw that people were doing livestreams, especially other musos, and thought it might be the way for us to go.

"People are really enjoying it because they can't be at a gig and feel the atmosphere, but it's one way of giving them the atmosphere that they're missing at home."

Thomas and his brother James, who are also full-time university students in civil engineering and psychology respectively, said it could be a wait before they're back onstage.

"We'd love to continue the livestreams, but we're also in the middle of studying for finals at the moment," he said.

"It's looking pretty quiet though, with everyone just starting to get back into their normal routine.

"We're in Stage 1 (of eased restrictions), not in the final stage where people can be more comfortable out again."

Fellow local performer Bruce Halter said while he was fortunate enough to have a full-time wage to supplement any performance income, he'd also had to make the change to online gigs.

"It does still impact me as money I'm not getting, but (performing is) also such a great social outlet," Mr Halter said.

"I did a 15-minute Facebook Live as part of the online Killarney Picnic Basket Day, which was good fun and we had some great feedback.

"The longer (the break) goes on, the hungrier you get to pick up the guitar and perform, so I can't wait to get back into it."

Bruce added that as tough as the coronavirus outbreak has been, he hoped it would rekindle the community's love and appreciation for live music.

"The appreciation for live music and entertainment has gone down, because it's so easy now to just stay at home where everything's affordable and at your fingertips," he said.

"In my opinion, there's going to be a shift once all of this is over. People have been isolated for so long, there'll be a new lease on going out and enjoying music.

"Hopefully, this break will make everyone realise that there is a world out there beyond their living room."

For Thomas, one of the most important takeaways from the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the performance industries would be the value of live music.

"We're hoping to get some gigs later in the year, maybe October and November," he said.

"We've been performing for almost five years, and it's been quite an awesome experience.

"The gift of live music is just a beautiful thing, and we can't wait to share that with people again."

The cancellation of events, forced closure of pubs and restaurants, and continuing restrictions mean that the region's entertainers and performers have been left out of work and income indefinitely.

Warwick-based singer-songwriter Fiona Gray said the near-total loss of her income has been incredibly difficult, but she misses performing most of all.

"I've been playing since I was a kid, and I've been doing music professionally since 2014," she said.

"It's definitely something I've always had a passion for, and it's always seemed to come naturally to me.

"I had gigs booked at the Sandy Creek Pub, a few at the Warwick RSL, and even karaoke for jam sessions with friends before all this started."

Fiona said she'd been posting mini performances online to stay connected with existing fans, but self-isolation had also given her the time to pursue an entirely new musical venture.

"I want to create a platform where local musicians, businesses, and artists can all help one another to channel tourist into the area," she said.

"It would create a system of vouchers where people can go to a concert in the area, and it will then give them a discount at a local business.

"I'm only at the beginning, so I still have to develop an app and website for it, but I've been using the time throughout the coronavirus to develop my skills in that area."