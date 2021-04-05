MUST-SEE: Historic Warwick homestead under the hammer

History buffs have a rare chance to buy up a slice of Warwick's history as the Chiverton Homestead goes up for sale.

The historic 25 Serisier Rd property recently hit the market for the first time in over two decades.

"Chiverton Homestead" 25 Serisier Rd

Built in 1872, Chiverton Homestead lays its claim to fame as being a temporary camp to Warwick's early settlers The Leslie Brothers before they moved downstream to start the first Darling Downs sheep station, South Toolburra Station.

Years after the Leslie holdings were surrendered, the property was purchased by Bertie Chiverton Parr, an English gentleman believed to be descended from King Henry VII.

Mr Parr's grand residence was widely known as "a home of hospitality where society visitors were lavishly entertained" according to a story in the Warwick Daily News in 1947.

The 4.21 Ha of parkland settings were also a popular option for weddings and events in the years following.

Listed with Nutrien Harcourts, the property boasts Victorian Era features such as flagstone verandas and two-walled courtyards.

A massive renovation to the premises in the 1990s added a "new ground level wing with master bedroom and bathroom, a toilet, hallway and a country kitchen".

The property invites numerous options for prospective buyers with a large studio/craft room, guest bedrooms and "commanding views" across Toolburra Plain farmlands.

According to realestate.com.au, the homestead was last sold in 2000 for $300,000.

For more information, contact 0474 777 022.

