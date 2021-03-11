Mysterious Killarney development sparks SDRC debate

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

A mysterious Killarney industrial development has become a source of contention for Southern Downs councillors, with fears extended operating hours could prompt backlash.

A currently vacant site at 41 Willow Street will soon be home to an industrial hub containing two large sheds complete with administration offices, a food and drink outlet, and outdoor seating.

The sheds will be rented out to as-yet undetermined businesses for low-, medium-, or high-impact industry use, with a bakery expected to set up shop in the food outlet area.

The original application from Jasheeka Investments was approved in December last year, but the project was again tabled before Southern Downs Regional Council at Wednesday’s meeting due to a dispute over building conditions.

Conditions such as operating hours between 6am and 7pm on weekdays and 8am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays, along with additional requirements that almost all works occur within the sheds.

Plans for industrial development at 41 Willow St, Killarney. Picture: SDRC

Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley was the strongest council advocate for extending the site’s working hours to about 10pm, contending Killarney’s existing industries already worked longer hours than initially stipulated.

Fellow councillor Cynthia McDonald agreed, suggesting the employment boost would be essential for the small town’s progress.

Their arguments were opposed by councillors Sheryl Windle and Jo McNally, who feared the extended noise guidelines, particularly on weekends and public holidays, would set a precedent for future developments.

“It’s great to see this is happening, Killarney needs industry … but the issue is we don’t know what industries are going into this. I would rather see the hours based now on high-impact and they could apply for extended hours,” Cr Windle said.

“Let’s hope we’ve done the right thing...we’ll know in 12 months or a couple of years from public feedback,” councillor Marco Gliori agreed.

Councillors eventually voted unanimously to amend the development’s conditions of approval.

A timeline for the development has not yet been given.